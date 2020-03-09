Market Fallers: Anglo American, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group, Aviva

Shares in Anglo American with company EPIC: LON:AAL has declined -9.39% or -157.8 points during today’s session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. The periods high has already touched 1563.6 while the low for the session was 1316. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 3,099,656 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 4,481,494. The 52 week high for the shares is 2294 which is 612.8 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1316 a difference of some 365.2 points. Anglo American now has a 20 SMA at 2023.14 with a 50 day moving average of 2098.91. The market cap now stands at £20,638.78m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Anglo American being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1523.4 GBX.

Shares in Antofagasta ticker code: LON:ANTO has slid -8.22% or -61 points during today’s session so far. Traders were not positive throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 698.55 meanwhile the session low reached 656.6. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 1,372,375 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,245,114. A 52 week high for the stock is 1026 amounting to 284.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 656.6 which is a variance of 85.19 points. Antofagasta now has a 20 moving average of 837.06 and the 50 day moving average now at 887.2. The market capitalisation currently stands at £6,668.99m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Antofagasta being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:20 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 680.8 GBX.

Shares of Ashtead Group ticker lookup code: LON:AHT has dropped -8.32% or -183 points throughout the session so far. Investors did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period so far is 2044 dropping as low as 1501. The amount of shares exchanged has so far reached 1,295,908 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,913,011. The stock 52 week high is 2797 which comes in at 597 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1501 making a difference of 699 points. The current market capitalisation is £9,087.05m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Ashtead Group being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2017 GBX.

Stock in Aviva with ticker code: LON:AV has decreased -7.55% or -25.9 points during today’s session so far. Sellers did not seem confident during this period. The periods high has reached 335 dipping to 313.34. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 13,778,862 with the daily average number around 13,040,471. The 52 week high for the share price is 439.4 around 96.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 313.34 which is a variance of 29.66 points. This puts the market cap at £12,437.08m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Aviva being recorded at Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:09:23 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 317.1 GBX.

