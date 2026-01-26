Lime’s expanding role in industrial sustainability and efficiency

Lime continues to demonstrate its value across a diverse range of industrial sectors, underpinning processes essential to global infrastructure, environmental management and resource extraction. Its chemical properties offer both practical utility and environmental benefits, placing it in a favourable position as industries shift towards more sustainable practices.

In construction and infrastructure, lime plays a foundational role. It is used in the production of cement, mortar and concrete, contributing to materials that are more durable and workable. The water treatment sector relies on lime to ensure safe and balanced water supplies. Lime is used to neutralise acidity, remove impurities and adjust pH levels in both drinking water and wastewater.

In the steel and mining industries, lime acts as a purifying agent. It facilitates the extraction of valuable metals like copper, zinc and gold, while also improving the efficiency of smelting operations. Agricultural use of lime also continues to expand. By improving soil structure, balancing pH and enhancing nutrient availability, lime supports better crop yields and more efficient land use.

