Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise granted approval for 20,000 sq ft expansion of Newport facility

Likewise

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK Flooring Distributor, has announced the granting of Planning Permission to extend its facility in Newport South Wales. 

The Group owns the freehold of the current 35,000 square foot underutilised Warehouse and the land to extend the property by 20,000 square feet to create a 55,000 square feet Distribution Hub.

The existing Warehouse had not been fully utilised in preparation for the intended construction process, however this will now enable a particularly cost effective addition to the Group’s operational capability.

With Planning Permission now granted the Group will meet its objective of having the enlarged facility operational during Q2 2026 to enable increased cutting and processing capacity for the Logistics Networks of Likewise Floors and Valley Wholesale Carpets.

As previously stated the investment and development will be funded through internal cash flow.

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise Group plc, said:

“This is a very important development in enabling the Group to exceed sales revenue well in excess of £200 million, with medium term aspirations to be significantly greater.

We look forward to increasing our employment in South Wales and developing the Group for the benefit of all Stakeholders.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise

Likewise granted approval for 20,000 sq ft expansion of Newport facility

Likewise Group has received planning permission to extend its Newport warehouse by 20,000 sq ft, creating a 55,000 sq ft distribution hub. The development will be funded through internal cash flow.
Likewise

Likewise Group raises £1.4m to support growth strategy

Likewise Group has secured approximately £1.4 million through a subscription of 5.5 million new shares by Onward Opportunities. The funding will be used to accelerate future growth initiatives, with shares admitted to trading on AIM from 11 August 2025.
Likewise

Steady momentum behind the scenes at Likewise Group

Likewise Group pushes deeper into retail and contractor channels, underpinned by a rising sales run rate and fresh logistics investment as it steadies towards its medium-term ambitions.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise grants over 3.1m shares under 2025 SAYE scheme

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE) has successfully closed its 2025 Save As You Earn Scheme, granting options to 69 employees on over 3.1 million shares.
Likewise

Likewise Group delivers strong FY24 with continued growth in FY25

Likewise Group plc announces strong financial results for FY24, highlighting a 7.4% sales increase and strategic investments driving growth and profitability.

Likewise Group schedules FY24 Final Results release

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), a leading UK floor coverings distributor, is set to announce its FY24 Final Results on 12 May 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple