Likewise granted approval for 20,000 sq ft expansion of Newport facility

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK Flooring Distributor, has announced the granting of Planning Permission to extend its facility in Newport South Wales.

The Group owns the freehold of the current 35,000 square foot underutilised Warehouse and the land to extend the property by 20,000 square feet to create a 55,000 square feet Distribution Hub.

The existing Warehouse had not been fully utilised in preparation for the intended construction process, however this will now enable a particularly cost effective addition to the Group’s operational capability.

With Planning Permission now granted the Group will meet its objective of having the enlarged facility operational during Q2 2026 to enable increased cutting and processing capacity for the Logistics Networks of Likewise Floors and Valley Wholesale Carpets.

As previously stated the investment and development will be funded through internal cash flow.

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise Group plc, said: “This is a very important development in enabling the Group to exceed sales revenue well in excess of £200 million, with medium term aspirations to be significantly greater. We look forward to increasing our employment in South Wales and developing the Group for the benefit of all Stakeholders.”

