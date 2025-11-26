Record sales reinforce momentum as Likewise stays focused on long-term targets

Likewise has delivered its strongest month on record, with sales up 13.3% year-to-date, reinforcing its position as a key player in the UK flooring distribution market. Despite some cost headwinds affecting short-term profit forecasts, Likewise is pushing forward, with board-level share purchases and a major logistics project now underway.

Internal confidence is high, as demonstrated by the chief executive and two directors reinvesting their interim dividend directly into the business. Their combined purchase of over 116,000 shares sends a strong, visible signal of belief in the company’s future.

Construction has commenced on a new distribution hub in Newport, with operations expected to begin by mid-2026. The new facility will enhance national coverage and streamline the company’s logistics network, supporting its ambition to reach £200 million in turnover.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.