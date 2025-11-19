Likewise Group reports FY25 revenue growth and confirms PDMR dealings

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing UK Flooring Distributor, has provided a trading update for the current financial year ending 31 December 2025 and announces Director and PDMR dealings as a result of the reinvestment of the interim dividend which was paid by the Company on 14 November 2025.

Trading update

The Group is pleased that Sales Revenue has continued to increase in H2 by 7.4% with a new record month in October resulting in year to date increasing by 8.9%. Likewise Floors continues an impressive trajectory with Sales Revenue increasing by 13.3% in the year to the end of October. This has all been achieved in what would still be considered challenging markets, compounded by the hottest summer on record and demonstrates consistent increases in share over the last five years.

Due to increased costs and an imbalance in the revenue increases across the Group’s various activities, Underlying Profit Before Tax will fall short of current market forecasts, however the Group will produce Profit significantly ahead of previous years, notwithstanding absorbing the additional National Insurance Contribution costs. The Group is still well on course to achieve its medium term objectives including growth in both Sales Revenue and Profitability in 2026.

Construction has commenced to create the Newport Distribution Hub which will be operational at the end of Q2 2026. The Logistics infrastructure has been refined in both Likewise Floors and Valley Wholesale Carpets to provide increased capacity for 2026 and future years.

The Group is accelerating its Sales and Marketing activities to gain increasing share from Independent Retailers and Flooring Contractors. This is supported by greater capacity and enhancement of the Logistics Networks, providing increased confidence in achieving and surpassing our previous goals.

Director and PDMR Dealings

The Company has been notified that Chief Executive, Tony Brewer; Non-Executive Director, Andrew Simpson; and PDMR, Adrian Laffey, have purchased an aggregate of 116,253 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company. The Shares were purchased through the reinvestment of the Company’s interim dividend.

Following the Purchases, the PDMRs are beneficially interested in the voting capital of the Company as follows:

Shareholder Role Number of Shares purchased Total Shares beneficially interested in Percentage of voting rights Tony Brewer Chief Executive 82,547 27,461,241 10.96% Andrew Simpson Non-Executive Director 16,250 10,840,444 4.32% Adrian Laffey Mainstream Residential Director 17,456 7,473,911 2.98%

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise Group plc, said: “We continue to develop our businesses at an impressive rate thanks to the very important commitment from our management and staff with the fantastic support of our suppliers and customers. The Board thanks all involved for their ongoing contribution. We are absolutely focussed on improving the performance of the Group to allow meaningful investment for the long term benefit of all stakeholders.”

