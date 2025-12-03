A shift in UK manufacturing could reshape the narrative

UK manufacturing has moved back into growth for the first time in over a year. The increase is small but meaningful, breaking a long run of decline and offering investors a clearer signal that conditions are starting to turn. New orders have risen, led by domestic demand, and export weakness is no longer pulling the sector down in the same way it was earlier in the year.

More importantly, cost pressures are easing. Input inflation has dropped to its lowest level in over twelve months, and selling prices are now beginning to fall. That gives manufacturers breathing room. With volumes stabilising and costs falling, margins could start to recover before revenue fully rebounds.

Employment remains tight, but by choice. Many firms are holding back on hiring because they are managing resources carefully. It points to a sector focused on discipline and flexibility.

