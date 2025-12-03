Follow us on:

A shift in UK manufacturing could reshape the narrative

Likewise plc

UK manufacturing has moved back into growth for the first time in over a year. The increase is small but meaningful, breaking a long run of decline and offering investors a clearer signal that conditions are starting to turn. New orders have risen, led by domestic demand, and export weakness is no longer pulling the sector down in the same way it was earlier in the year.

More importantly, cost pressures are easing. Input inflation has dropped to its lowest level in over twelve months, and selling prices are now beginning to fall. That gives manufacturers breathing room. With volumes stabilising and costs falling, margins could start to recover before revenue fully rebounds.

Employment remains tight, but by choice. Many firms are holding back on hiring because they are managing resources carefully. It points to a sector focused on discipline and flexibility.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

UK manufacturing moves back into growth as easing costs and rising orders open up early-stage opportunities for investors.

Record sales reinforce momentum as Likewise stays focused on long-term targets

Likewise directors are buying shares and building new logistics capacity as the company pushes forward with growth plans despite near-term profit pressures.

Likewise Group reports FY25 revenue growth and confirms PDMR dealings

Likewise Group says FY25 revenue continues to rise, with H2 up 7.4% and year to date up 8.9%. Likewise Floors recorded 13.3% growth to October.

Digital gaps and procurement shifts reshaping UK manufacturing

UK manufacturing is splitting between firms improving productivity with tech and smarter sourcing, and those at risk of falling behind.
Likewise Group plc

Likewise Group Maintains Strong Growth Momentum, Says Zeus Capital

Likewise Group posts strong growth despite market challenges, with revenue up 7.2% and signs of accelerating momentum into 2025, says Zeus Capital.

Flooring holds firm as UK spending contracts elsewhere

Amid declining UK consumer spending, flooring stands out as a resilient category favoured for affordable home upgrades

