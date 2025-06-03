Likewise coses in on £200 million revenue

Likewise Group is gaining serious ground in the UK flooring market, with strong trading momentum and a nationwide network that’s beginning to deliver on its full potential. Investors are taking note as the business pushes towards the £200 million revenue mark, backed by rising demand, efficient operations, and a clearly defined expansion plan.

In 2024, the company posted a 7.4% increase in sales revenue, reaching £149.8 million. This growth was led by the standout performance of Likewise Floors, which delivered a 15.5% rise in sales. Early figures from 2025 continue the trend, showing a 10.2% year-on-year increase over the first four months. When adjusted for one fewer working day, like-for-like growth strengthens to 11.5%, highlighting the underlying robustness of the group’s business model.

Current trading indicates annualised revenues are already approaching £170 million, putting the £200 million milestone firmly in sight. This continued sales performance is feeding directly into higher profitability, as the business gains scale and efficiency across its logistics footprint.

A major driver behind this acceleration is the strategic investment in national infrastructure. Since 2021, Likewise has rolled out key distribution hubs in Birmingham, Leeds, and Glasgow, with additional logistics centres launched in London, Newbury, Manchester, and Newcastle. The acquisition of Valley Wholesale Carpets has strengthened this further, adding distribution coverage in London, Derby, and Newport. The newest addition in Plymouth completes the company’s UK-wide reach, ensuring full market coverage and same-day or next-day service to the vast majority of customers.

These logistics assets have unlocked faster service and improved product availability, which is critical in a sector where reliability and responsiveness matter. They also support a product strategy built around regular collaboration with manufacturers in the UK, Europe, Turkey and the Far East—ensuring a steady flow of new, on-trend flooring ranges available to customers across the country.

Meanwhile, the business has made major strides in retail support. A nationwide refresh of point-of-sale materials is equipping flooring retailers with more effective tools to engage customers and promote products. This rollout is helping to boost brand visibility and consumer confidence while streamlining the in-store selection process.

On the financial side, Likewise Group remains conservatively managed. It owns five of its twelve operating centres outright, with a combined value of £23.5 million. This asset strength, combined with low fixed debt and operating cash generation of £7.2 million in 2024, gives the company the freedom to grow through internally generated funds rather than relying on debt or dilution.

The management team has played a pivotal role in shaping Likewise’s trajectory. With a blend of senior experience and emerging talent, the team brings deep expertise in logistics, IT, procurement, and customer engagement. Their consistent focus on operational execution has underpinned the group’s progress from a niche distributor to a national player.

With a clear growth path, strong cash flow, and a strategically built distribution model, Likewise Group is positioning itself as a top-tier name in the UK flooring sector. Investors looking for exposure to a business with momentum, discipline and national scale will find Likewise’s story increasingly compelling.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.