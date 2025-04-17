Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Leggett & Platt (LEG): Is a 42% Upside Enough to Offset Current Challenges?

Broker Ratings

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) stands as a venerable entity in the Consumer Cyclical sector, especially within the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances industry. With a rich history dating back to 1883 and a diverse portfolio, the company has been a staple in the American manufacturing landscape. Yet, as of late, the financial metrics paint a challenging picture, raising pertinent questions for potential and current investors.

At a current stock price of $6.56, Leggett & Platt is trading at the nadir of its 52-week range ($6.56 – $18.33), suggesting a significant downturn. The market capitalization sits at $885.29 million, reflecting the market’s subdued confidence. However, the potential upside of 42.28% implied by the average analyst target price of $9.33 could tempt risk-tolerant investors.

The valuation metrics reveal some distressing figures. The absence of a trailing P/E ratio due to negative earnings per share (-$3.73) underscores the current profitability struggles. Despite this, a forward P/E of 5.72 suggests that analysts foresee a potential recovery in earnings, which could be promising if the turnaround materializes. Yet, the lack of clarity in key ratios such as Price/Book and Price/Sales leaves investors without a full picture of the company’s valuation relative to its peers.

Performance metrics further highlight the hurdles ahead. Revenue has contracted by 5.30%, and with a return on equity of -50.53%, the company is currently not generating shareholder value. Nevertheless, a free cash flow of $238.2 million provides a silver lining, indicating that the company still possesses liquidity to navigate its near-term challenges and potentially reinvest in growth initiatives.

Dividend-seeking investors might find the 3.05% yield attractive. However, the payout ratio of 114.65% raises red flags about the sustainability of these dividends, as it indicates that the company is paying out more than its earnings, relying potentially on its cash reserves to maintain dividend levels.

Analyst ratings indicate a cautious stance, with four hold recommendations and no buy or sell ratings. This neutrality suggests that while analysts recognize potential in the company, they are equally wary of the risks. The technical indicators present a bearish picture, with the stock trading below its 50-day ($8.54) and 200-day ($11.10) moving averages, and an RSI of 24.79 pointing to an oversold condition. These suggest that while the stock may be undervalued, sentiment remains weak.

Leggett & Platt’s extensive product offerings across bedding, automotive, aerospace, and more provide diversification. However, the pressing financial issues demand a strategic overhaul to return to growth. Prospective investors should weigh the potential upside against the backdrop of current challenges. Those with a long-term horizon may consider this an opportune entry point, contingent on the company’s ability to leverage its cash flow effectively and stabilize its earnings trajectory.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS): Unlocking a 4.7% Potential Upside with Strategic Service Excellence

    Broker Ratings

    ON Semiconductor (ON): Analyzing the 66.66% Potential Upside Amid Volatile Market Movements

    Broker Ratings

    Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Exploring a 57.82% Upside in the Energy Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Newell Brands Inc. (NWL): A Potential 90% Upside Amidst Challenges

    Broker Ratings

    Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS): Navigating a 22% Potential Upside with Strong Revenue Growth

    Broker Ratings

    O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY): Navigating a 4.31% Potential Upside with Robust Market Presence

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.