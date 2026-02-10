Follow us on:

Leadership messaging now central to strategic execution

Tern plc

How leadership communicates is becoming a direct performance lever. Alignment at scale is only possible when communication creates shared meaning. Without that, even strong strategies risk weak execution.

Most companies track internal engagement through surveys, sentiment scores or attendance at events. These metrics offer reach but not clarity. They can show who heard the message, but not whether it was interpreted correctly. That disconnect matters. If staff take different meanings from leadership messages, they make different decisions, and execution drifts.

Message resonance is now a more useful metric. It asks a simple question: are people describing the same message in the same way? When language is consistent across teams, it shows the message has landed. When it isn’t, the gap becomes visible and fixable.

This approach shifts the focus from measuring inputs to tracking understanding. Companies are starting to use unstructured data, employee language in meetings, chat or feedback, to assess how leadership communication is being received and repeated. Analysing these patterns shows where messages are gaining traction, where they’re unclear, and where silence signals disengagement.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

