Building confidence at the edge through embedded trust anchors

As digital infrastructure expands across sectors such as healthcare, energy, and manufacturing, the cost of weak or default identities is no longer theoretical. Every unverified connection introduces potential disruption, regulatory risk, and in the most critical environments, threats to safety itself.

Device Authority has placed this foundational challenge at the centre of its Zero Trust strategy. Through its KeyScaler® platform, the company has redefined how identity and policy can be embedded at the edge, directly within the manufacturing and onboarding stages of connected devices. By automating the creation of strong, unique identities tied to secure hardware or generated dynamically where hardware roots of trust do not exist, the system removes the manual processes that often lead to configuration errors and scalability issues. This enables manufacturers and operators to secure fleets of devices from the instant they connect, without human intervention or bottlenecks.

When partnered with Olympus, KeyScaler allows trust anchors to feed directly into enterprise identity and access management systems, ensuring that every device remains under continuous policy governance. Context, behaviour, and health signals can trigger automated responses, from restricted access to complete revocation, ensuring that any anomaly is addressed instantly and proportionately.

Importantly, Device Authority’s approach also acknowledges industrial reality. Many enterprises must work with extensive brownfield environments where legacy assets lack the modern security hardware of new devices. For these cases, KeyScaler’s Dynamic Device Key Generation and Trust on First Use models create strong, software-based identities that can later be reinforced through re-enrolment or attestation.

