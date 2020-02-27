Law Debenture Corporation Strong overall Group performance

The Law Debenture Corporation plc (LON:LWDB) has today published its results for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Strong overall Group performance in 2019 with 50% increase in final dividend

Group Highlights:

Investment Trust Highlights:

Independent Professional Services (IPS) Highlights:

Longer Term Track Record:

Long term income sustainability is a key priority; the Group’s aim is to continue to deliver gradually increasing dividend payments in excess of inflation over time. Our differentiated business model allows increased flexibility in portfolio construction. We are confident that the proposed increase in dividend will not restrict Janus Henderson’s investment approach.”

“Law Debenture seeks to combine long term capital growth and steadily increasing income. We moved to the AIC’s UK Equity Income sector in 2019 and are proposing a 50% increase in the final dividend for 2019. This significant uplift reflects the strong profit growth in both IPS and our investment portfolio in 2019 and the strong reserves position.

Commenting, Denis Jackson, Law Debenture Corporation Chief Executive Officer, said:

“2019 was a very successful year for Law Debenture with a share price total return of 24.5%. The proposed step change in dividend has increased the trust to an attractive 4.4% dividend yield.

Both the long and short-term performance of our investment portfolio remains strong. We have an excellent investment management team, who the Board is confident are well placed to continue to position the equity portfolio for future longer-term growth.

We are encouraged that IPS has delivered on its ambitions with a second year of consistent high single digit profit growth, despite a challenging backdrop for capital market activity. Reflecting these improved earnings and growth prospects, the valuation of our IPS business increased by 21% in 2019.

We remain in the early stages of a re-invigorated growth cycle and continue to see opportunities to grow revenue and earnings significantly over time. IPS has very attractive financial characteristics and we continue to invest in talent and technology to take advantage of material market share opportunities. We are also alert to opportunities presented by acquisitions, where we believe we could utilise our balance sheet to accelerate growth in returns for our shareholders.”