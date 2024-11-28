Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.71’, now -9.1% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $188.00 and $143.00 and has a mean share price target at $170.71. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $187.74 this would imply there is a potential downside of -9.1%. The 50 day MA is $184.07 and the 200 day MA is $183.66. The market cap for the company is 6.58B. The stock price is currently at: $186.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,985,073,947 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.96, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.