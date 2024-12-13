Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.71’, now -9.4% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $188.00 and $143.00 calculating the average target share price we see $170.71. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $188.35 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -9.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $184.29 while the 200 day moving average is $183.29. The market cap for the company is 6.65B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $187.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,031,327,584 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 32.16, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.