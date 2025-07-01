Hercules PLC’s Strategic Acquisition Propels Growth Potential, SP Angel

Hercules PLC (LON:HERC) has taken a major step forward in its evolution as a leading labour supplier to the UK construction sector with the recent acquisition of Advantage NRG Ltd. Announced on 30 June 2025, this earnings-enhancing deal not only accelerates Hercules’ entry into the high-voltage electricity transmission market but also meaningfully upgrades its financial outlook for the year to September 2026.

A Complementary Expansion into a High-Growth Market

Advantage NRG specialises in supplying around 150 skilled operatives — including network-authorised chargehands and linesmen — to major UK electricity transmission projects. Its full-lifecycle services span refurbishment, upgrading, dismantling and construction of overhead line steel towers and pole-wood support systems. For Hercules, whose core Labour Supply division generated £84.1 million in revenues in FY 2024, this acquisition unlocks a new, adjacent market with strong underlying demand.

“The acquisition is earnings enhancing and we upgrade our FY 26 E EPS forecast by 8%,” Simon Strong of SP Angel writes, endorsing the transaction’s positive impact on shareholder value . Financed by a £6.0 million related-party loan at an 8% coupon and existing cash resources, Advantage NRG is being acquired at just 1.0 times historic EV/sales and a post-tax multiple of 10× — a single-digit entry point into a high-margin business.

Riding the Wave of the Great Grid Upgrade

The acquisition positions Hercules at the heart of the UK’s “Great Grid Upgrade” (GGU), a £77 billion, multi-year programme to decarbonise and modernise the national electricity transmission network by 2035. With 17 major infrastructure projects slated across England, Scotland and Wales, there is rising demand for skilled operatives to support high-voltage offshore interconnectors, underground cable installations and overhead line refurbishments. This structural tailwind complements Hercules’ longstanding relationships with infrastructure contractors and utilities.

Robust Financial Upside

SP Angel’s upgraded forecasts illustrate the deal’s transformative effect on Hercules’ FY 2026E figures:

Group turnover: £128.99 million, a 9.6% upgrade on prior estimates

£128.99 million, a 9.6% upgrade on prior estimates Adjusted EBITDA: £6.99 million, up 7.2%

£6.99 million, up 7.2% Profit before tax: £3.873 million, a 5.1% increase

£3.873 million, a 5.1% increase Adjusted EPS: 4.4 pence, rising 7.6% on previous forecasts

4.4 pence, rising 7.6% on previous forecasts Net debt (excluding leases): £10.995 million, translating to a healthy 1.6× net debt/EBITDA ratio

On a valuation basis, the deal reduces the FY 2026E EV/EBITDA multiple to 7.5×, underscoring an attractive entry point for investors.

Operational Highlights for FY 2024

Drawing on the company’s full-year results to September 2024, key operational metrics include:

Revenue growth: 28% to £101.933 million

28% to £101.933 million Adjusted EBITDA: £4.711 million, delivering a margin of 4.6%

£4.711 million, delivering a margin of 4.6% Adjusted profit before tax: £2.574 million

£2.574 million Adjusted EPS: 3.47 pence per share

3.47 pence per share Net cash (excluding leases): £0.902 million

£0.902 million Labour Supply division growth: revenue up 31.8% to £84.124 million

These results demonstrate strong underlying momentum, with both Labour Supply and Civil Projects divisions delivering double-digit growth in gross profit and margins sustaining in mid-teen percentages.

Seamless Integration and Future Outlook

Advantage NRG’s founder will remain with Hercules for at least twelve months to ensure a smooth handover, while shared functions such as accounting and payroll will be brought in-house to capture synergies. Planned IT investments and integration costs are expected to be modest relative to the earnings uplift. With Ofgem’s RIIO-3 price control incentivising further network investment from April 2026, demand for skilled labour is set to accelerate.

Final Thoughts

Hercules PLC’s acquisition of Advantage NRG is a strategically compelling move into a richly under-penetrated market segment, offering both immediate earnings accretion and long-term growth potential. Backed by the robust financial upgrade from SP Angel and underlined by the UK’s ambitious decarbonisation agenda, Hercules is well positioned to deliver value for all stakeholders in the years ahead.