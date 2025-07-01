Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules PLC’s Strategic Acquisition Propels Growth Potential, SP Angel

Hercules Plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Hercules PLC (LON:HERC) has taken a major step forward in its evolution as a leading labour supplier to the UK construction sector with the recent acquisition of Advantage NRG Ltd. Announced on 30 June 2025, this earnings-enhancing deal not only accelerates Hercules’ entry into the high-voltage electricity transmission market but also meaningfully upgrades its financial outlook for the year to September 2026.

A Complementary Expansion into a High-Growth Market
Advantage NRG specialises in supplying around 150 skilled operatives — including network-authorised chargehands and linesmen — to major UK electricity transmission projects. Its full-lifecycle services span refurbishment, upgrading, dismantling and construction of overhead line steel towers and pole-wood support systems. For Hercules, whose core Labour Supply division generated £84.1 million in revenues in FY 2024, this acquisition unlocks a new, adjacent market with strong underlying demand.

“The acquisition is earnings enhancing and we upgrade our FY 26 E EPS forecast by 8%,” Simon Strong of SP Angel writes, endorsing the transaction’s positive impact on shareholder value . Financed by a £6.0 million related-party loan at an 8% coupon and existing cash resources, Advantage NRG is being acquired at just 1.0 times historic EV/sales and a post-tax multiple of 10× — a single-digit entry point into a high-margin business.

Riding the Wave of the Great Grid Upgrade
The acquisition positions Hercules at the heart of the UK’s “Great Grid Upgrade” (GGU), a £77 billion, multi-year programme to decarbonise and modernise the national electricity transmission network by 2035. With 17 major infrastructure projects slated across England, Scotland and Wales, there is rising demand for skilled operatives to support high-voltage offshore interconnectors, underground cable installations and overhead line refurbishments. This structural tailwind complements Hercules’ longstanding relationships with infrastructure contractors and utilities.

Robust Financial Upside
SP Angel’s upgraded forecasts illustrate the deal’s transformative effect on Hercules’ FY 2026E figures:

  • Group turnover: £128.99 million, a 9.6% upgrade on prior estimates
  • Adjusted EBITDA: £6.99 million, up 7.2%
  • Profit before tax: £3.873 million, a 5.1% increase
  • Adjusted EPS: 4.4 pence, rising 7.6% on previous forecasts
  • Net debt (excluding leases): £10.995 million, translating to a healthy 1.6× net debt/EBITDA ratio

On a valuation basis, the deal reduces the FY 2026E EV/EBITDA multiple to 7.5×, underscoring an attractive entry point for investors.

Operational Highlights for FY 2024
Drawing on the company’s full-year results to September 2024, key operational metrics include:

  • Revenue growth: 28% to £101.933 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA: £4.711 million, delivering a margin of 4.6%
  • Adjusted profit before tax: £2.574 million
  • Adjusted EPS: 3.47 pence per share
  • Net cash (excluding leases): £0.902 million
  • Labour Supply division growth: revenue up 31.8% to £84.124 million

These results demonstrate strong underlying momentum, with both Labour Supply and Civil Projects divisions delivering double-digit growth in gross profit and margins sustaining in mid-teen percentages.

Seamless Integration and Future Outlook
Advantage NRG’s founder will remain with Hercules for at least twelve months to ensure a smooth handover, while shared functions such as accounting and payroll will be brought in-house to capture synergies. Planned IT investments and integration costs are expected to be modest relative to the earnings uplift. With Ofgem’s RIIO-3 price control incentivising further network investment from April 2026, demand for skilled labour is set to accelerate.

Final Thoughts
Hercules PLC’s acquisition of Advantage NRG is a strategically compelling move into a richly under-penetrated market segment, offering both immediate earnings accretion and long-term growth potential. Backed by the robust financial upgrade from SP Angel and underlined by the UK’s ambitious decarbonisation agenda, Hercules is well positioned to deliver value for all stakeholders in the years ahead.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hercules Plc Powers Growth with Record Revenue and Strategic Acquisitions (Video)

    From landmark government infrastructure spending to an ever-expanding training academy, this interview uncovers the blueprint for sustained momentum in the UK’s booming construction sector.
    Hercules Site Services

    Hercules steps into power with a high-voltage labour move

    Hercules plc enters the UK energy sector with the acquisition of Advantage NRG, securing specialist capability just as demand for overhead linesmen surges in line with the country's net-zero infrastructure push.

    Hercules’ momentum in UK infrastructure labour supply

    Hercules plc's first-half results reveal a strategic shift in the UK infrastructure sector, showcasing robust growth and resilience amid rising investment.

    Hercules navigating the infrastructure skills squeeze

    Hercules plc is reshaping the labor landscape in construction by acquiring Quality Transport Training Ltd, enhancing workforce development and addressing skills gaps effectively.
    Hercules Site Services

    Hercules reports record revenue and strong profit growth in H1

    Hercules plc reports impressive interim results for H1 2025, showcasing record revenue, boosted profits, and strong growth in the UK infrastructure sector.

    Water industry finds an unlikely pivot point in AMP8

    A transformative investment cycle in the UK water sector is reshaping strategies and sustainability goals, positioning savvy investors for long-term gains by 2030.

    Latest BrokerTalk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple