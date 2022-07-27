Twitter
Lancashire Holdings appoint John Gressier to the board

Lancashire Holdings

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has today announced the appointment of John (“Jack”) Gressier as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 26 July 2022.

Mr Gressier has over thirty years’ experience in the insurance industry having worked since 1986 for BPC Underwriting Agencies, before moving to Charman Underwriting Agencies and subsequently the ACE group as Director of Marine and Specialty Lines.  From 2002 he served at AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. in various senior management roles including Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer of the Insurance segment.  

Peter Clarke, Lancashire Holding’s Chairman, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Jack to the Lancashire Group as a Non-Executive Director. Jack has longstanding and deep experience as an underwriter, senior executive and director within the London and international insurance industry. His extensive insurance experience will bring additional expertise to the Lancashire Board. Jack will also serve as a member on both our Underwriting & Underwriting Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee.”

Lancashire Holdings, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire has capital of approximately $1.8 billion and its common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

