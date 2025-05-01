Follow us on:

Lancashire Holdings appoints Irene McDermott Brown as new Senior Independent Director

Lancashire Holdings

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) has announced that Irene McDermott Brown has been appointed Senior Independent Director with effect from 30 April 2025 replacing Robert Lusardi, who has served as Senior Independent Director since 3 November 2022.

Irene has been an independent Non-Executive Director since 28 April 2021.  She is the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and is also a member of the Nomination Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee.

Lancashire Holdings further announces that Bryan Joseph has been appointed as a member of the Nomination Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee with effect from 30 April 2025.

Robert Lusardi and Michael Dawson have stepped down as Non-Executive Directors of the Company following the conclusion of the Company’s 2025 Annual General Meeting.

    Lancashire Holdings

    Lancashire Holdings strengthens Board with two new Non-Executive Directors

    Lancashire Holdings Limited appoints Nathalie Rachou and Bob Cox as new Non-Executive Directors, enhancing board expertise and succession planning.
