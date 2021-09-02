KRM22 plc CEO increases holding in company

KRM22 plc (LON:KRM), the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, has announced that the Company was notified on 1 September 2021, that on that same day, Keith Todd, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, purchased 9,999 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company, at a price of 30 pence per share.

Following the purchase, Keith Todd will have a beneficial interest in 2,730,107 Ordinary Shares representing 10.2 per cent. of the issued share capital of KRM22.