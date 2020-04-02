KRM22 plc Appoint Kim Suter as Executive Director

KRM22 plc, (LON:KRM) the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, today announced the appointment of Kim Suter as an Executive Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Kim, a qualified accountant, has significant experience in building and leading finance functions to support business growth. Kim started his career in practice covering all aspects of audit, financial reporting and tax for a range of clients operating across different business sizes and industries. Kim has since applied this knowledge to support structured growth at a number of start-up organisations prior to joining KRM22. Kim joined KRM22 in July 2018 as Head of Finance and has served as CFO since July 2019.

The Board also announces that Karen Bach, Non-Executive director, is stepping down from the Board with immediate effect to focus on other business commitments. Karen is a founder of KRM22 and was Chief Operating Officer at the time of the Company’s IPO. In July 2019 she became a Non-Executive Director. The Board would like to thank Karen for her important role in establishing KRM22 as a business and for her contribution since float.

Keith Todd, KRM22 plc Executive Chairman commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Kim to the KRM22 board. Kim has been with us from the very early days in an executive capacity and built a solid and effective finance function and has shown an incredible work ethic, true professionalism and leadership. I, the board and the KRM22 team, wish to thank Karen for her important role in establishing KRM22 as a business and the successful IPO, as well as her contribution as COO to our acquisitions and business operations during our first two years.”

KRM22 is a closed-ended investment company which listed on AIM on 30 April 2018. The Company has been established with the objective of creating value for its investors through the investment in, and subsequent growth and development of, target companies in the technology and software sector, with a focus on risk management in capital markets.

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ regulatory, market, technology and operations risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile.

Capital markets companies’ partner with KRM22 to optimize risk management systems and processes, improving profitability and expanding opportunities to increase portfolio returns by leveraging risk as alpha.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn