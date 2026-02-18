Keystone delivers strong FY 2026 growth with revenue and PBT above forecast

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS), the tech-enabled platform law firm, has announced the following trading update for the year ended 31 January 2026.

Keystone’s lawyers performed strongly across the business, with buoyant trading conditions during the Period underpinned by ongoing client demand delivering an increase of just under 10% on FY 2025 revenue per Principal and an improved financial performance.

Recruitment of 61 new Principals, together with a net increase in Pod members of 36, has driven the total fee earners numbers up by 13.5% to 654 (Principals up 7.7% to 491 and other fee earners up 35.8% to 163).

These factors underpin both the current and future performance of Keystone and the Board now expects the Group to deliver FY 2026 revenue and adjusted PBT marginally ahead of current market expectations(1).

James Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Keystone, commented: “I am delighted that Keystone has delivered such an impressive performance across 2026, beating market expectations. These financial results, supported by a strong operational performance across the business, are testament to the broad appeal of Keystone’s brand and our ongoing ability to attract and retain highly successful lawyers. Our position as the premier tech-enabled platform law firm, supported by the strength of our business proposition to both lawyers and their clients, reinforces our ongoing confidence to drive the business forward to deliver sustainable long-term success for all stakeholders.”

(1) Current market expectations for FY 2026: revenue £108.9m and adjusted PBT £14.4m

Notice of results

Keystone will be announcing its final results for the year ended 31 January 2026 on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Analyst Briefing

A virtual meeting for sell-side analysts will be held virtually at 9.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 29 April 2026. Analysts wishing to attend this event can register via email at: [email protected]

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.