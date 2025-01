KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$21.33’, now 22.7% Upside Potential

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $43.00 and $18.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $21.33. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $17.38 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and the 200 day moving average is $16.12. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 19.02B. The current share price for the company is: $17.19 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,340,237,049 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of Infinity, revenue per share of $5.19 and a 0.08% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.