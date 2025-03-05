Follow us on:

KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$20.97’, now 25.0% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) now have 21 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $43.00 and $18.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $20.97. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.78 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 25.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $17.43 while the 200 day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of 17.95B. The stock price is currently at: $16.24 USD

The potential market cap would be $22,431,710,021 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.46 and a -0.09% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.

