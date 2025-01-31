KeyCorp – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.1% Upside Potential

KeyCorp with ticker code (KEY) now have 20 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $43.00 and $18.00 with the average target price sitting at $21.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at $17.67 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and the 200 day MA is $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of 19.96B. The current share price for the company is: $18.03 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,761,298,692 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $5.19 and a 0.08% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.