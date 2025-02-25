KeyCorp Share Price Target ‘$20.97’, now 25.0% Upside Potential

KeyCorp which can be found using ticker (KEY) have now 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $43.00 and $18.00 with the average share target price sitting at $20.97. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $16.77 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 25.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to $16.53. The company has a market cap of 18.48B. Currently the stock stands at: $16.73 USD

The potential market cap would be $23,108,511,505 based on the market consensus.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.03%. Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $4.46 and a -0.09% return on assets.

KeyCorp is a bank-based financial services company, which operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank). Through, KeyBank and certain other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients. The Company’s Consumer Bank serves individuals and small businesses by offering a range of deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage, credit card and business advisory services, among others. Its Commercial Bank is an aggregation of its Institutional and Commercial operating segments. The Institutional operating segment delivers a suite of banking and capital markets products to its clients. The Commercial operating segment serves the needs of middle market clients.