Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper Tulu Kapi Update

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has provided an update in respect of the licence tenure of the Tulu Kapi Gold project in Ethiopia.  KEFI is pleased to report that, since the safe return to their families on 24 October 2021 of our four abducted employees, as announced on 25 October 2021, we have responded formally and have also provided detailed briefings to the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines (“MoM”) as regards the temporary suspension (by Government security forces) of site access for Project launch preparations.

In particular regarding the Project schedule, Project company Tulu Kapi Gold Mines Share Company (“TKGM”) formally advised the MoM of the appropriate adjustments to the recently MoM-approved Development and Production Work Programme in compliance with the mining regulations.  We greatly appreciate the subsequent understanding and support of the MoM, as well as that of the other Ethiopian Government agencies, along with that of the local community and other stakeholders.

TKGM has already proceeded to arrange remobilisation to the Project site and district of the various teams.  The site-access prohibition will have lasted for approximately two months and we expect to complete investigations and the required assessments and reports within the next month.  Accordingly, the Project schedule has lost approximately three months due to circumstances outside TKGM’s control.  All Tulu Kapi Project syndicate members appreciate and understand the safety-first approach successfully adopted by the community, the Ethiopian Government security forces and TKGM’s hostage recovery teams.

You might also enjoy reading  KEFI Gold and Copper Response to Media Comment

KEFI Gold and Copper has continued to progress legal documentation and other Project preparations. Accordingly, TKGM has preserved its ability to start Project commissioning in 2023 and the target is to start launching key Project development activities in December 2021.  The Company will report any further material developments and make further progress reports as appropriate.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
KEFI Gold and Copper plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
KEFI Gold and Copper plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.