KEFI Gold and Copper issues 68.8 million broker warrant shares

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia, has confirmed that it has today issued 68,796,818 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each to: Tavira Financial Ltd, Alvar Financial Services Ltd and Jonathan Evans, following the exercise of broker warrants at an exercise price of 0.55 pence per share.

Application will be made for the Broker Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to become effective, and dealings in the Broker Warrant Shares to commence, on 29 September 2025.

Following the issue of the Broker Warrant Shares, KEFI Gold and Copper’s total issued share capital will consist of 9,431,369,780 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

