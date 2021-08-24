KEFI Gold and Copper Investor Webinar 26th August 2021

KEFI Gold and Copper (AIM: KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced the Company will host an investor webinar at midday London time on Thursday 26 August 2021 which will be accessed via:

https://webcasting.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/6076035b0386285386cc80f5

Shareholders are encouraged to submit questions by emailing: questions@brrmedia.co.uk

The webinar will subsequently be available on the Company’s website at:

http://www.kefi-minerals.com/news/webcasts.

A Corporate Update Presentation will also be uploaded to the KEFI Gold and Copper website on Wednesday 25 August 2021.