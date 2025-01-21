Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms all legal claims successfully dismissed

KEFI Gold and Copper
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON: KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, has reported that the English High Court of Justice, King’s Bench, has handed down its judgement in relation to a case against the Company, detailed in the Company’s 2023 Annual Report, that dismisses all claims against KEFI and awards to KEFI all of its counterclaims. This was the last outstanding attempt in a string of threats of interference against KEFI, all of which have now been successfully dismissed.

As regards this reported judicial outcome, the King’s Bench also noted that, prior to the matter going to Court, any claims and accusations against KEFI’s Executive Chairman and the President of one of KEFI’s banks were withdrawn.  The Company has always considered the claims to be spurious and without merit, but it is nevertheless helpful that the matter has been resolved in KEFI’s favour, so as not to interfere with the progress of the Company’s Tulu Kapi Gold project or potentially impose a material financial burden on the Company.  This also extinguishes the need for independent certification of readiness for finance closing in respect of this matter.

Tulu Kapi Project Financing – Update on certification and formalisation for finance closing

KEFI has completed Early Works.

Both banks’ 2024 credit approvals are now being updated for finalisation in February 2025 as part of the certification and formalisation process preparing the project for financial close at the end of Q1 2025 and then to launch all Major Works as funds are drawn down in the approved sequence against the disbursement requirements.

Notable recent progress in the certification and formalisation process includes:

·    Receipt from the banks the proposed updated detailed terms and conditions for an expanded secured loan package at US$240 million, instead of the previous US$190 million as detailed in the Company’s announcement on 6 November 2024;

·    All threatened and actual litigation now successfully dealt with;

·    Already-received approvals have satisfied all substantive conditions precedent set out in 2022 upon restarting preparations to launch the Project (after the lifting of Ethiopia’s State of Emergency as per the Company’s announcements on 14 February 2022 and 30 June 2022). The formalisation process is, for good order, wrapping up documentation for finance closing;

·    Detailed documentation in hand across all of the parties and issues; and

·    Certain Major Works brought forward to further de-risk the Project:

o  Main Access Road started construction in Q4 2024 to more than halve travel time from the bitumen highway and simplify journey management;

o  We have fully deployed teams for safety, security and community liaison, involving both Government and private sector specialists;

o  Completed compensation for resettlement of a key land package and started the property survey with approximately one third of land holders, to ensure complete alignment before triggering Major Works; and

o  Triggered refreshment of fixed price lump sum components of construction contracts, ahead of financial close at the end of Q1 2025.

KEFI Gold and Copper Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented:

“The Tulu Kapi Gold Project has involved much ‘precedent-setting’ as the first international project finance transaction in Ethiopia, which itself has transitioned through democratic reforms and a focus on private sector development. KEFI has been instrumental in negotiating reforms across the board, from removing exchange controls to creating permanent security protection. And Ethiopia has ignited a major growth spurt, particularly emphasising the minerals sector.

“We are excited to now be wrapping up preparations to launch all Major Works for our tightly risk-mitigated project – well worthwhile given the excellent outlook for returns to all stakeholders.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GMCO awarded Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON: KEFI) secures the Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence in Saudi Arabia, bolstering its strategic Hawiah Project resource potential.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper highlights key developments and strategic plans

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on Tulu Kapi project development and strategic opportunities in Saudi Arabia ahead of the Future Minerals Forum.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GM to be held on 2 January 2025

KEFI Gold and Copper plc announces the posting of a Capital Raise Circular to shareholders, with details of a General Meeting on 2 January 2025 in Australia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper secures Konso Project exploration license in Ethiopia

KEFI Gold and Copper plc secures exploration licence for Ethiopia's Konso Project, targeting copper and tantalum to capitalize on rising demand.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper completes Retail Offer, updates on capital raise

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Paving the Way for a Stronger Future, Points Out Edison

KEFI Gold and Copper refines its strategy by exiting a Saudi venture, focusing on core projects to boost growth and shareholder value in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.