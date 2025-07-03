Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Karooooo Ltd. (KARO) Stock Analysis: Strong Growth Potential with 16.09% Upside

Broker Ratings

Karooooo Ltd. (KARO), a Singapore-based technology company specializing in mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, is capturing investor attention with its robust growth trajectory and significant upside potential. Operating across various regions including Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States, Karooooo is well-positioned in the Software – Application industry, serving a diverse clientele from individual consumers to large enterprises.

Currently trading at $48.98, Karooooo’s stock is on a steady upward trajectory with a 52-week range of $28.80 to $63.10. Analysts have set a target price range between $53.83 and $59.88, forecasting an average target of $56.86, which implies a compelling potential upside of 16.09% for investors.

The company’s financial metrics paint a promising picture. With a market cap of $1.59 billion, Karooooo has demonstrated impressive revenue growth of 12.10%. Its Return on Equity stands at a robust 30.00%, indicating effective management and profitable reinvestment of earnings. The company’s free cash flow of approximately $896 million further underscores its financial health and ability to support ongoing operations and potential dividends.

Karooooo’s earnings per share (EPS) of 1.68 reveals its strong profitability, and a dividend yield of 2.21% provides an attractive income stream for investors. The payout ratio of 64.35% reflects a balanced approach between rewarding shareholders and reinvesting in business growth.

Despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, the forward P/E of 1.26 suggests that the stock is currently undervalued relative to its earnings potential, presenting a lucrative opportunity for value investors. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its SaaS offerings through segments like Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo Logistics positions it well to capitalize on the growing demand for mobility and connectivity solutions.

Investor sentiment remains positive, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings from analysts. This bullish outlook is supported by technical indicators; the 50-day moving average is at 49.40, and the 200-day moving average is at 44.58. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 50.75 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, indicating stability in the current price level. However, the MACD of -0.93, with a signal line of -0.63, warrants attention from investors to potential shifts in momentum.

Karooooo’s diverse product offerings, including fleet management, asset tracking, and insurance telematics, cater to a wide array of customer needs, enhancing its market appeal. The company’s innovative solutions like Bike Track and electronic monitoring services demonstrate its commitment to leveraging technology for comprehensive mobility solutions.

Founded in 2001, Karooooo’s strategic expansion and sustained innovation continue to drive its growth. Investors looking for exposure in the technology sector, particularly in mobility and IoT solutions, may find Karooooo Ltd. a compelling addition to their portfolio. As the company continues to expand its global footprint and refine its service offerings, it remains a notable contender in the software application industry with promising growth prospects.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple