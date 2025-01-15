Just Group Plc achieves strong growth across Defined Benefit and Retail businesses

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) has announced a business update for the year ended 31 December 2024.

David Richardson, Group Chief Executive, said:

“Our performance in 2024 once again proves the strength of our business model, with strong growth achieved across both our Defined Benefit and Retail businesses. Just’s success is driven by our market insight, risk selection and our ability to provide innovative solutions for the DB and retail markets. This is underpinned by continuous investment in the capabilities required to grow sustainably, as demonstrated by the completion of our largest DB transaction to date, at £1.8bn.

I am extremely grateful to my colleagues, for their commitment in making 2024 another year of fantastic delivery and I am very proud that we have been able to help more people than ever achieve a better later life.

As we communicated at our H1 24 results, we expect 2024 operating profit to substantially exceed a doubling of 2021 operating profit. Our successes in 2024 and positioning in strong markets together with the ongoing tailwind from higher long-term rates give us confidence in our prospects for 2025 and beyond. We are very excited about the future for Just.”