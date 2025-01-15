Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Just Group Plc achieves strong growth across Defined Benefit and Retail businesses

Just Group Plc (LON:JUST)
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) has announced a business update for the year ended 31 December 2024.

David Richardson, Group Chief Executive, said:

“Our performance in 2024 once again proves the strength of our business model, with strong growth achieved across both our Defined Benefit and Retail businesses. Just’s success is driven by our market insight, risk selection and our ability to provide innovative solutions for the DB and retail markets. This is underpinned by continuous investment in the capabilities required to grow sustainably, as demonstrated by the completion of our largest DB transaction to date, at £1.8bn.

I am extremely grateful to my colleagues, for their commitment in making 2024 another year of fantastic delivery and I am very proud that we have been able to help more people than ever achieve a better later life.

As we communicated at our H1 24 results, we expect 2024 operating profit to substantially exceed a doubling of 2021 operating profit. Our successes in 2024 and positioning in strong markets together with the ongoing tailwind from higher long-term rates give us confidence in our prospects for 2025 and beyond. We are very excited about the future for Just.”

Highlights

·               Retirement Income sales (shareholder funded) up 36% to £5.3bn, driven by both Defined Benefit De-risking (“DB”) and Guaranteed Income for Life (“GIfL”). Total Retirement Income sales, which includes DB Partner, were up 49% to £6.4bn.
·               DB sales (shareholder funded) up 43% to £4.3bn, with total sales, including DB Partner, up 57% to £5.4bn. We completed 129 transactions during the year (2023: 80 transactions), an all-time single year record for the industry. Since market entry, we have completed over 500 transactions, of which over half have been in the last three years, further demonstrating the strength of our market proposition. 
·               Just completed its largest DB transaction to date; a £1.8bn full buy-in with the Trustee of the G4S Pension Scheme. We have all the capabilities in place to deliver de-risking solutions for small, medium and large DB schemes, which supports our confidence in the future.
·               GIfL sales up 16% to £1.0bn, as we maintain pricing discipline in a strong market. In response to recent FCA scrutiny, financial advisers have been prompted to ensure their advice processes treat spenders differently to savers. Following these policy interventions, together with higher long term interest rates, we have observed greater utilisation of guaranteed income solutions, driving higher growth in the market.
·               Illiquid asset origination1 increased by 40% to £2.4bn (2023: £1.7bn), which supports our new business pricing, while also diversifying the in-force asset backing portfolio. Of this, £1.0bn was sourced internally by our expanded Investments team, demonstrating the flexibility and scalability of our origination model, in addition to lifetime mortgages.
·               New business strain is expected to be below 2% and, as previously guided, FY 24 new business margins are expected to be lower than H1 24, principally driven by business mix. We have maintained pricing discipline and a continued focus on risk selection, derived from our unique insight and positioning in strong markets.
Just Group new business2Year ended31/12/24Year ended31/12/23Change
£m£m%
Defined Benefit De-risking4,2752,99943
Guaranteed Income for Life1,03389416
Retirement Income sales (shareholder funded)5,3083,89336
DB Partner (funded reinsurance)31,101416165
Total Retirement Income sales6,4094,30949
    
Note: Total Defined Benefit De-risking sales45,3763,41557

Note 1: Illiquid asset origination is the sum of Illiquid assets (54 investments) and shareholder backed lifetime mortgages (£2,077m + £326m = £2,403m, leading to a 45% illiquid backing ratio on £5,308m of Retirement Income sales – shareholder funded) 

Note 2: Numbers in table subject to rounding

Note 3: 2024 DB Partner comprises a single transaction as announced on 14 November 2024 (2023: 1 transaction)

Note 4: Total Defined Benefit De-risking sales is the sum of Defined Benefit De-risking and DB Partner (£4,275m + £1,101m = £5,376m)

All the figures are unaudited

JUST GROUP FINANCIAL CALENDAR DATE
Results for the year ended 31 December 20247 March 2025
Annual General Meeting8 May 2025
Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 20257 August 2025 (provisional)
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Just Group PLC -20.7% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

    Broker Ratings

    Just Group PLC -16.7% potential downside indicated by Deutsche

    Just Group Plc (LON:JUST)

    Just Group Plc driven by annuities popularity on “absurdly overlooked” share price

    Learn about the potential of Just Group Plc (LON:JUST) in the retirement products market in this exclusive interview with Fund Manager Gervais Williams.

    UK Market Poised for Growth: Gervais Williams Discusses Surge in FTSE 100 and Promising Outlook for Small and Mid-Cap Equities (VIDEO)

    Gervais Williams of Diverse Income Trust discusses UK market conditions, FTSE 100 performance, and promising outlook for smaller companies.
    Broker Ratings

    Just Group PLC 51.5% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

    Broker Ratings

    Just Group PLC 53.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.