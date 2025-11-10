Copper poised for a deeper test of fundamentals

In recent days, copper prices have been buoyed by a pair of seemingly disparate but related catalysts. On one hand, the prospect of the United States Senate advancing legislation to reopen the federal government has triggered a modest “risk‑on” tone across commodity markets, helping lift the benchmark three‑month contract on the London Metal Exchange by about 1%. The specific move saw the contract trade at approximately US $10,822 per tonne, following a year‑to‑date gain of around 23% and a recent peak near US $11,200 in late October.

Simultaneously, there are signs of stabilising demand in China, the world’s largest user of refined metals. Producer price inflation in China has eased, consumer prices moved into positive territory, and registered stock holdings on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by roughly 1% week‑on‑week, all suggesting incremental recovery in end‑use consumption rather than purely speculative flows.

The combination of these factors points to two plausible investor premises. First, macro sentiment is improving: a reopened US government reduces tail risks and potentially softens the case for more aggressive central bank tightening, a tailwind for industrial commodities. Second, physical demand dynamics are slowly regaining traction in China even at elevated price levels, a positive sign for long‑term consumption trends.

