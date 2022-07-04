JSGI regular quarterly dividend appeals to Japan income fund seekers

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value was 340.92 pence per share at 30th June 2022.

Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a first quarterly interim dividend of 3.4 pence per share for the year ending 31st March 2023 will be paid on 19th August 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 15th July 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 14th July 2022.

