Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trust £5 million shares acquired by Ex Baillie Gifford partner Patrick Edwardson

JPMorgan MATE

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trust plc (LON:MATE) has this afternoon announced that Ex Baillie Gifford partner Patrick Edwardson has acquired £5 million of shares in the trust. The number of shares purchased was 5,000,000 at a price of £1.009. The transaction took place on the 13th May 2021 via the London Stock Exchange Main Market.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.