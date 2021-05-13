JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trust £5 million shares acquired by Ex Baillie Gifford partner Patrick Edwardson

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trust plc (LON:MATE) has this afternoon announced that Ex Baillie Gifford partner Patrick Edwardson has acquired £5 million of shares in the trust. The number of shares purchased was 5,000,000 at a price of £1.009. The transaction took place on the 13th May 2021 via the London Stock Exchange Main Market.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc combines sustainable income and capital growth from globally diversified investments. The Trust aims to achieve a long-term total return of 6% per annum and an initial annual dividend of 4% paid quarterly.