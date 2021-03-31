JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income declare fourth income dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) have declared the following distribution:

Fourth interim distribution

A fourth interim distribution of 1.00 pence per ordinary share, for the year ending 28th February 2021, will be paid on 6th May 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 6th April 2021. The ex-dividend date will be 1st April 2021.

For this fourth interim distribution, the Company has elected to ‘stream’ part of the distribution payment and thereby designate 0.29 pence per share as dividend to shareholders and 0.71 pence per share as an interest distribution to shareholders.

Further details of the tax implications for shareholders of the interest ‘streaming’ regime can be found in Part 7 ‘Taxation’ of JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s prospectus dated 24th January 2018 and are referred to in the Company’s Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 28th February 2019.