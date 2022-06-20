JPMorgan European trust JEDT top ten investments (LON: JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.

Nexans 3.3% Helvetia 3.3% Alten 3.2% SPIE 3.1% Ipsos 3.1% A.S.R. 3.0% Sanlorenzo 2.8% Unipol Gruppo S.p.A. 2.7% PSP Swiss Property 2.5% Prysmian 2.4% Total 29.3%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.