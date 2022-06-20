JPMorgan European trust JEDT top ten investments (LON: JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.
|Nexans
|3.3%
|Helvetia
|3.3%
|Alten
|3.2%
|SPIE
|3.1%
|Ipsos
|3.1%
|A.S.R.
|3.0%
|Sanlorenzo
|2.8%
|Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.
|2.7%
|PSP Swiss Property
|2.5%
|Prysmian
|2.4%
|Total
|29.3%
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.