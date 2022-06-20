Twitter
JPMorgan European trust JEDT top ten investments (LON: JEDT)

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has announced their ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31st May 2022.

Nexans3.3%
Helvetia3.3%
Alten3.2%
SPIE3.1%
Ipsos3.1%
A.S.R.3.0%
Sanlorenzo2.8%
Unipol Gruppo S.p.A.2.7%
PSP Swiss Property2.5%
Prysmian2.4%
Total29.3%

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

