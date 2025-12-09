Europe stocks climb as renewables react to US permit decision

A legal ruling in the United States has triggered a rebound in European renewable energy stocks, providing a boost to broader European equity markets as investors balance global regulatory shifts with ongoing monetary policy uncertainty.

While much of the market remained cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision, clean energy names moved higher after a US federal judge blocked efforts to restrict wind energy permits. This decision effectively reverses a policy that had stalled approvals for new wind projects, reopening access to one of the world’s largest renewable markets.

The market response in Europe was swift. Shares in wind turbine manufacturer Nordex and solar specialist SMA Solar rose, while Siemens Energy also gained ground. Danish group Vestas and Portuguese-listed EDP Renováveis advanced by around 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

This comes at a time when European equities were trading relatively flat, with investors awaiting clarity on US monetary policy. Defensive sectors such as insurers and defence contractors outperformed, driven by ratings upgrades and government procurement expectations. However, the clean energy rally stood out for its clear external catalyst and cross-border implications.

