Fresh signals from Europe as capital repositions

European equities are beginning to show signs of rotation, with recent moves pointing to a renewed focus on select sectors that stand to benefit from current policy and pricing conditions. The rebalancing across the STOXX 600 suggests investors are shifting weight towards areas with clearer near‑term visibility.

Financials remain a reliable source of support, with euro area banks posting nearly a 1% gain in the latest session. That upward move reflects continued strength in balance sheets and favourable dynamics in net interest income, underpinned by policy rates that look set to stay elevated into 2026. With inflation trending in line with expectations and growth holding steady, the rate backdrop offers banks both stability and scope to outperform on fundamentals.

Elsewhere, industrials added further momentum, while stock selection is beginning to matter more within challenged sectors. The healthcare space, for instance, saw headline softness, but Bayer stood out sharply. Its shares surged more than 11% after a key legal development in the US boosted confidence around ongoing litigation.

