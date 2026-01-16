Johnson Service Group reports resilient revenue growth and strong profit progress in FY2025

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG), a leading textile services provider in the UK and Republic of Ireland, has announceed its 2025 Full Year Trading Update.

Resilient sales performance and strong profit growth

Group revenue for the year ended 31 December 2025 is expected to have increased by 4.3% to £535.6 million (2024: £513.4 million), with revenue increasing in HORECA to £390.0 million (2024: £371.2 million) and in Workwear to £145.6 million (2024: £142.2 million). On an organic basis, and in line with the first six months of the year, Group revenue is expected to have increased by some 1.4% on 2024 levels.

Tight cost control and improving efficiencies have resulted in strong year on year adjusted operating profit growth, in line with current market expectations, and an improved margin heading towards our stated target for 2026 of at least 14.0%.

HORECA trading was resilient in the final months of 2025 and we expect to report organic revenue growth for the year of 1.0%. Workwear volumes remain stable, benefitting from a combination of new installations and customer retention being maintained at 94%, and we expect to report organic revenue growth for the year of 2.4%.

Net debt (excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities) at 31 December 2025 was approximately £112.0 million (31 December 2024: £68.6 million) and includes the impact of a £54.7 million cash outflow during the year in respect of share buybacks. The £25.0 million share buyback programme, which commenced in September 2025, has now been completed and brings the total amount returned to Shareholders through buybacks since 2022 to £90.3 million.

We have a strong business which, as we have previously demonstrated, is well placed to benefit from opportunities as they arise. Accordingly, and notwithstanding the ongoing uncertain economic outlook, the Board remains confident in delivering another year of progress in 2026 and we remain on track towards achieving our targeted margin of at least 14.0% in 2026.

Full year results are expected to be announced in early March 2026.