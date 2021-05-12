Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Jarvis Securities declares second quarterly interim dividend

stocks trading

The Board of Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) announced today that it is declaring a second quarterly interim dividend of 3.5 pence per share, to be paid on 10 June 2021 to shareholders on the register on 21 May 2021 and the shares will become ex-dividend on 20 May 2021.

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

A Dividend Reinvestment Plan is being offered and the final date for elections for reinvestment of the second quarterly interim dividend is 27 May 2021. Any shareholder requiring further information should contact the Company.

Jarvis Securities plc is the holding company for Jarvis Investment Management Limited a stock broking company and outsourced service provider for bespoke tailored financial administration. Jarvis was established in 1984 and is a member of the London Stock Exchange; a broker dealer member of NEX Exchange, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and an HM Revenue & Customs approved ISA manager. As well as normal retail broking Jarvis provides cost effective and flexible share trading facilities within ISA and SIPP wrappers.

Jarvis provides outsourced and partnered financial administration services to a number of third party organisations. These organisations include advisers, stockbrokers, banks and fund managers. Jarvis can tailor its administration processes to the requirements of each organisation and has a strong reputation for flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jarvis Securities plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Jarvis Securities plc

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.