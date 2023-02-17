Japan income investment trust JSGI portfolio overview

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 January 2023:

Capcom 2.4% Raito Kogyo 2.4% Taiyo Yuden 2.3% MEC 2.2% Biprogy Inc 2.2% Milbon 2.1% Square Enix 2.1% Mitsui Fudosan 2.0% Sanwa 1.9% Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance 1.9% Total 21.6%

