Japan income investment trust JSGI portfolio overview

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has declared its ten largest investments in % of total assets as at 31 January 2023:
|Capcom
|2.4%
|Raito Kogyo
|2.4%
|Taiyo Yuden
|2.3%
|MEC
|2.2%
|Biprogy Inc
|2.2%
|Milbon
|2.1%
|Square Enix
|2.1%
|Mitsui Fudosan
|2.0%
|Sanwa
|1.9%
|Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
|1.9%
|Total
|21.6%
Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income (LON:JSGI), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan income investing opportunity gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers.