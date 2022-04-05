Japan income investment JSGI delivers dividend of 20.30p for year

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) has announced that the Company’s cum income Net Asset Value was 397.56 pence per share at 31st March 2022. Accordingly, in line with the Company’s distribution policy, the Directors have declared that a fourth quarterly interim dividend of 4.0 pence per share for the year ended 31st March 2022 will be paid on 13th May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 19th April 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 14th April 2022.

The table below shows an overview of the fund’s dividend history.

Year Ending 31/03/2022 31/03/2021 31/03/2020 31/03/2019 Q4 4.00p* 5.50p 4.00p 4.30p Q3 5.00p 5.90p 4.70p 3.90p Q2 5.80p 5.50p 4.60p 4.90p Q1 5.50p 5.00p 4.40p 4.90p Total Dividend for Year 20.30p 21.90p 17.70p 18.00p Dividend Yield n/a 4.40% 5.00% 4.80%

* Dividend has not yet been paid but has been declared by JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Trust.

All dividend metrics data is calculated excluding any special dividends. Historical dividends may be adjusted to reflect any subsequent rights issues and corporate actions. Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

Japan income fund, JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI / JSGI.L), targets Japan income without compromising on Japanese growth opportunities. This Japan fund is an income investing opportunity that gives investors access to a diverse and fast growing sector managed by local managers. The Investment Trust offers a regular quarterly income by paying a higher dividend funded part by capital reserves as well as revenue returns.