Ithaca Energy Plc third interim dividend of $0.1209 per ordinary share

Ithaca Energy plc

Ithaca Energy Plc (LON:ITH) has announced a third interim dividend for 2024 of $200 million, representing $0.1209 per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid on 25 April 2025 to shareholders on the share register on 4 April 2025.

The dividend is payable in cash in Sterling to holders of the ordinary shares. Sterling dividends payable will be converted from US dollars at the average of the mid-point of the market exchange rate on 8 April, 9 April and 10 April 2025. Accordingly, Ithaca Energy will confirm the foreign exchange rate and the amount of the Sterling dividend payable in pence per share on 11 April 2025.

    Ithaca Energy plc

