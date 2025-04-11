Ithaca Energy Plc publishes 2024 Annual Report and Accounts

Ithaca Energy PLC (LON:ITH) has published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024, along with the Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025.

A hard copy version of the Annual Report, along with the AGM Notice and Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to receive paper communications.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R of the UK Financial Conduct Authority, a copy of the Annual Report, AGM Notice and Form of Proxy have been submitted to the FCA’s National Storage mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Ithaca Energy’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 14 May at 09:00am at P&J Live, East Burn Road, Aberdeen AB21 9FX, Scotland. Full details on how to attend the AGM are contained in the AGM Notice.

As required by the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules (DTRs), the regulated information required to be communicated to the media under DTR 6.3.5R(1A) is available in unedited full text within the Annual Report and is available on the NSM and on the Company’s website www.ithacaenergy.com.