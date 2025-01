Iridium Communications Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 39.6% Upside Potential

Iridium Communications Inc. with ticker code (IRDM) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $50.00 and $30.00 calculating the average target price we see $40.50. Now with the previous closing price of $29.02 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 39.6%. The day 50 moving average is $29.52 and the 200 day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market cap of 3.37B. Currently the stock stands at: $29.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $4,698,230,618 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.8, revenue per share of $6.70 and a 4.52% return on assets.

Iridium Communications Inc. is a commercial provider of communications services. The Company is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services using a constellation of orbiting satellites. It provides voice and data communications services to businesses, the United States and foreign Governments, non-Governmental organizations, and consumers via its upgraded satellite network, which has an architecture of approximately 66 operational satellites with in-orbit and ground spares and related ground infrastructure. The Company’s principal lines of business include land-mobile, maritime, aviation, Internet of things (IoT), hosted payloads and other data services, and United States (U.S.) Government. Its products include Satellite Handsets and Iridium GO!, Broadband Data Devices, Voice and Data Modems, and Internet of Things Data Devices. The Company sells its products and services to customers through a wholesale distribution network of approximately 85 service providers.