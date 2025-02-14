Follow us on:

Iridium Communications Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 45.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Iridium Communications Inc. which can be found using ticker (IRDM) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $49.00 and $30.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $40.29. Given that the stocks previous close was at $27.72 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 45.3%. The 50 day MA is $29.29 while the 200 day moving average is $28.65. The market cap for the company is 3.48B. The current share price for the company is: $31.99 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,060,070,455 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 34.4, revenue per share of $6.70 and a 4.52% return on assets.

Iridium Communications Inc. is a commercial provider of communications services. The Company is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services using a constellation of orbiting satellites. It provides voice and data communications services to businesses, the United States and foreign Governments, non-Governmental organizations, and consumers via its upgraded satellite network, which has an architecture of approximately 66 operational satellites with in-orbit and ground spares and related ground infrastructure. The Company’s principal lines of business include land-mobile, maritime, aviation, Internet of things (IoT), hosted payloads and other data services, and United States (U.S.) Government. Its products include Satellite Handsets and Iridium GO!, Broadband Data Devices, Voice and Data Modems, and Internet of Things Data Devices. The Company sells its products and services to customers through a wholesale distribution network of approximately 85 service providers.

