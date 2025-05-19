Follow us on:

Investors eye the untapped potential of white hydrogen

Thor Energy Plc

A recent discovery of vast natural hydrogen reserves in Earth’s crust has sparked significant interest among investors and energy companies. This naturally occurring “white hydrogen” presents a promising, low-cost, and clean energy source that could revolutionise the global energy landscape. As the world seeks sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels, white hydrogen emerges as a compelling opportunity for long-term investment and energy security.

White hydrogen, also known as natural or geologic hydrogen, is produced through natural geological processes and found in underground reservoirs. Unlike green hydrogen, which requires energy-intensive electrolysis, white hydrogen can be extracted directly from the earth, potentially offering a more cost-effective and environmentally friendly energy source.

The potential of white hydrogen has attracted the attention of energy companies and investors worldwide. By the end of 2023, over 40 companies across countries like Australia, Canada, and South Korea were actively exploring natural hydrogen deposits . Notably, Koloma, a U.S.-based startup backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is among the companies leading the charge in this emerging sector.

White hydrogen offers several advantages over other forms of hydrogen. Its natural occurrence eliminates the need for energy-intensive production processes, potentially reducing costs significantly. Estimates suggest that extracting white hydrogen could cost as little as $1 per kilogram, compared to $6 per kilogram for green hydrogen produced via electrolysis . Furthermore, white hydrogen extraction produces minimal carbon emissions, aligning with global decarbonization goals.

The discovery and exploration of white hydrogen represent a significant development in the quest for sustainable energy solutions. With its potential for low-cost, clean energy production, white hydrogen offers a compelling opportunity for investors and energy companies committed to advancing the global energy transition.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

