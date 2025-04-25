Thor Energy’s major hydrogen and helium resource

Thor Energy made a significant breakthrough in the clean energy sector with a substantial natural hydrogen and helium discovery at its HY-Range project in South Australia. This development positions the company at the forefront of the energy transition, offering investors a unique opportunity in the evolving hydrogen economy.

Managing Director Andrew Hume, a geologist with 27 years of experience in the energy sector across the USA, Australia, Denmark, and the UK, has been steering the company since the beginning of the year. Under his leadership, Thor Energy has strategically pivoted towards natural hydrogen, recognising its potential to outpace green hydrogen in terms of cost and scalability citeturn0search8.

The HY-Range project is situated within a highly prospective geological fairway in South Australia, an area known for its favourable conditions for natural hydrogen accumulation. The significant resource estimate underscores the project’s potential to become a key player in the global hydrogen market.

In addition to its focus on clean energy, Thor Energy maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic metal projects, including uranium, copper, nickel, tungsten, lithium, and gold across Australia and the US. This diversification offers investors exposure to a range of critical commodities essential for various industries.

Looking ahead, Thor Energy plans to commence drilling activities in 2025 to further delineate the resource and advance the HY-Range project towards development. The company’s commitment to unlocking naturally occurring hydrogen and helium resources aligns with global efforts to transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.