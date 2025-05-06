Follow us on:

Investors eye Natural Gas as summer demand tightens supply

Diversified Energy Company

As the summer months approach, the U.S. natural gas market is showing signs of tightening, with futures edging higher amid expectations of increased demand and constrained supply. This shift presents potential opportunities for investors looking to capitalise on the evolving energy landscape.

Recent data indicates a notable uptick in natural gas prices, driven by a combination of factors. Production levels have dipped to a two-month low of 102.0 Bcf/d in early May, down from April’s record of 105.8 Bcf/d, due to seasonal maintenance and drilling slowdowns. This reduction in output has created immediate supply tightness, despite robust storage injections.

Simultaneously, demand is on the rise. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts a 4% increase in natural gas demand in 2025 compared to 2024, led by an 18% surge in exports, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG). New LNG export facilities, such as Plaquemines LNG Phase 1 and Corpus Christi LNG Stage 3, have commenced operations, contributing to higher export volumes.

Weather patterns are also influencing the market. Warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to boost cooling-related demand, further tightening the supply-demand balance. Analysts project that this increased demand, coupled with the current supply constraints, could support higher prices through the summer months.

For investors, these dynamics suggest a market ripe with potential. Companies involved in natural gas production and export, such as EOG Resources, have reported stronger-than-expected profits, benefiting from higher natural gas prices and increased production. EOG Resources, for instance, reported a 63.4% year-over-year rise in natural gas prices and a 4.8% increase in total production.

The U.S. natural gas market is experiencing a tightening supply-demand balance as summer approaches, driven by production slowdowns, increased exports, and rising domestic demand. These factors are contributing to higher natural gas prices, presenting potential opportunities for investors in the energy sector.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

Latest Company News

Growth

UK Dividend Paying Stocks Rise in Demand  

Discover three UK dividend-paying stocks – Arbuthnot Banking Group, Norcros, and Diversified Energy Company – that offer attractive yields for passive income investors.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy

Discover how Diversified Energy Company's 2024 Sustainability Report showcases innovative strategies in reducing emissions, enhancing safety, and supporting communities.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company successfully placed $300 million of new senior secured notes

Diversified Energy Company PLC has announced a successful $300 million placement of senior secured notes, enhancing liquidity and supporting strategic investments in energy projects.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy Company launches Share Buyback Program

Diversified Energy Company PLC has launched a Share Buyback Program, aiming to repurchase up to £52.3 million in shares to enhance shareholder value.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy reports strong final year-end 2024 results

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) reports robust operational results for 2024, highlighting strategic acquisitions and growth in various energy sectors.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy completes acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources

Diversified Energy Company has completed the acquisition of Maverick Natural Resources, enhancing its natural gas and liquids production capabilities.

