Intertek Group Plc commences Share buyback programme

Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc (LON:ITRK), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that, in connection with the share buyback programme which it announced on 4 March 2025, it is commencing the Programme to purchase ordinary shares in the Company with an aggregate value of up to £350 million subject to remaining within the AGM authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting for a maximum of 16,139,312 Shares during the period starting 24 March 2025 and ending no later than 31 December 2025 in order to reduce the capital of the Company. 

The Company has entered into an agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities plc under which it has issued an irrevocable instruction to JPMS plc to manage the Programme. JPMS plc will carry out the instruction through the acquisition of Shares for subsequent repurchase by the Company. This arrangement is in accordance with Chapter 9.6 of the UKLA Listing Rules and Intertek’s general authority to repurchase shares.

JPMS plc may undertake transactions in Shares (which may include sales and hedging activities, in addition to purchases which may take place on any available trading venue or on an over-the-counter basis) during the Engagement Period in order to manage its market exposure under the Programme. Disclosure of such transactions will not be made by JPMS plc as a result of or as part of the Programme, but JPMS plc will continue to make any disclosures it is otherwise legally required to make.

