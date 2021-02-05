Intertek Group appoints Lynda Clarizio as a Non-Executive Director

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK), the leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, has announced the appointment of Lynda Clarizio as a Non-Executive Director of Intertek with effect from 1 March 2021.

Lynda Clarizio has over 20 years’ experience in the media industry growing and scaling businesses with a focus on data and measurement solutions to drive transparency and accountability and improve business performance. She served as President of U.S. Media at Nielsen Holdings plc, a global measurement and data analytics company, where she worked from 2013 to 2018. Her prior experience includes CEO, President and other leadership positions at AppNexus, Inc., INVISION, Inc., AOL Inc. and Advertising.com. She previously was a partner in the law firm Arnold & Porter, where she practiced law from 1987 to 1999.

Lynda is currently a director of CDW Corporation and Emerald Holding, Inc. (both US listed companies), and OpenSlate, Resonate Networks, Inc, Adjust GmbH and Human Rights First (a non-profit international human rights organisation).

Louise Makin will be stepping down from the Board of Intertek as a Non-Executive Director on 30 June 2021 after serving for nine years. During this time, Louise has been a diligent and valued member of the Board and the Committees upon which she has served during her tenure.