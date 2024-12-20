International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA 31.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA with ticker (LON:IAG) now has a potential upside of 31.1% according to Deutsche.



IAG.L



Deutsche set a target price of 400 GBX for the company, which when compared to the International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA share price of 305 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 31.1%. Trading has ranged between 131 (52 week low) and 311 (52 week high) with an average of 25,569,485 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,820,492,270.



International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is a United Kingdom-based airline company that holds interests of airline and ancillary operations. The Company’s segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and IAG Loyalty. It operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A319ceo; Airbus A320ceo; Airbus A320neo; Airbus A321ceo; Airbus A321neo; Airbus A321 LR; Airbus A321 XLR; Airbus A330-200; Boeing 737-8200; Boeing 777-200; Boeing 737-10; Boeing 777-300; Embraer E190, and others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline operations, life insurance, air freight operations, cargo transport services and others. Its subsidiaries include AERL Holding Limited, British Airways Plc, IAG Cargo Limited, IAG GBS Limited, IAG Connect Limited, British Airways Avionic Engineering Limited and others. IAG Connect Limited provides an inflight eCommerce platform. British Airways Avionic Engineering Limited provides aircraft maintenance.







